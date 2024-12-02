Bluefin completes Elavon Certification for SUNMI Payment Terminal





Following this announcement, Bluefin, an integrated payments company in PCI-validated Point-to-Point (P2PE) encryption and tokenization solutions, is expected to provide customers with the possibility to use its TECS Platform and processing through Elavon to order devices right away, in a secure and efficient manner.

In addition, the companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

Bluefin’s TECS payment platform was developed in order to provide omnichannel payment services to Acquirers, Payment Service Providers, POS system providers, Independent Software Vendors, as well as other merchant aggregators around the world. The solution aims to offer a cloud-based Payments Platform-as-a-Service product in order to improve the customer experience and to accelerate the overall development of the company.

Through leveraging the solution, Bluefin clients and customers will be given the opportunity to access the benefits of secure devices, applications, as well as processes and procedures that encrypt credit card data immediately, upon swipe or dip in the payment terminal. At the same time, it is expected to reduce the PCI DSS compliance difficulties and challenges by more than 90%.

By completing the Elavon certification for the Android-based SUMNI Payment Terminal, Bluefin will be enabled to deliver the benefits of point-of-point encryption through multiple payment devices, as well as a wider global client base. The company will continue to focus on providing improved payment experiences that keep sensitive data secure, while also allowing users to grow revenue with omnichannel transaction experiences.



