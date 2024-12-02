Bluefin, Cardknox to provide P2PE via the Cardknox payment gateway

Cardknox is specialised in developing payment solutions that can be integrated with a wide variety of hardware and software for access to in-store, online, and mobile payment processing. Its omnichannel payment processing gateway is designed to serve thousands of merchants in the retail, restaurant, grocery, and municipality verticals.

Bluefin is a provider of payment security technologies and PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solutions for retail, hospitality, healthcare, and higher education. Its P2PE technology secures credit and debit card transactions, by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry device. This means that the solution prevents clear-text cardholder data from being available within the device, or in the merchant’s system where exposure to malware is possible. Data decryption always occurs offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM), thus ensuring security.

The benefits of partnership include reducing PCI scope from 329 to 33 questions on the P2PE self-assessment questionnaire (SAQ), cost savings, and online management of the P2PE device process with Bluefin’s P2PE Manager. Also, it will facilitate the integration with the Cardknox platform, by utilising the P2PE-validated Ingenico iSC250, Verifone MX915, and ID Tech Augusta S payment terminals.