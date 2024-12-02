Bluefin, Blackboard partner for PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption

Powered by Blackboard, Cashnet is a payment technology solution, which provides secure transaction services to over 700 campuses in higher education, reaching 5 million students nationwide. On the other hand, Bluefin enables PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) on partner platforms. They use their Decryptx Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product, which allows gateways, ISV’s, and processors to connect directly to Bluefin for the P2PE service.

Through the P2PE offering, Bluefin and Cashnet secure credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry device. This means that the solution prevents clear-text cardholder data from being available both within the device, and in the merchant’s system where exposure to malware is possible. Moreover, data decryption occurs offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM), which facilitates the security.

Among the features of the P2PE solution, one can encounter the reduction of PCI scope from 329 to a 33-question P2PE self-assessment questionnaire (SAQ), online management of the P2PE device process with Bluefin’s P2PE Manager, and a variety of P2PE certified devices, such as the Ingenico iPP320 and the Ingenico iSMP4. The partnership and the provided solution will help educational institutions to secure their payments, as well as reduce the amount of time they spend focusing on payments.