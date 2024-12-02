



Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to bring PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) to the overall C-store and petroleum scale.

In addition, Bluefin’s P2PE services encrypt cardholder data at every payment point, whether at the pump, in-store, curbside, or at unattended terminals. This process will also focus on optimising security and reducing PCI compliance scope, aiming to provide clients with security and privacy.











More information on the Bluefin x Fiscal Systems partnership

Fiscal Systems PetroVerse Payment Gateway was designed for the fuel industry but is not limited to the fuel sector. Its overall goal is to standardise and simplify payments for the entire fuel landscape, as the gateway was developed in order to integrate with any point of sale or software that requires retail or fleet payments, including WEX and Comdata products.

In addition, the partnership is expected to extend a joint P2PE solution to merchants and businesses that will strengthen their security posture by removing clear-text cardholder data from their ecosystem. This process will also take place significantly reducing PCI compliance scope.

The partnership will also strengthen the overall future of secure payments in the forecourt, as well as the retail convenience space. Furthermore, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.