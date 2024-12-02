Bluecode raises EUR 12 mln to add services and expand internationally

After the growth financing of EUR 11.2 million euros in 2018 and this year’s EU Horizon 2020 funding of EUR 1.9 million, Bluecode has now secured another investment.

Through this funding, Bluecode aims to drive its national and international expansion. Currently, the company has only partnered with retailers located in Austria and Germany. Consumers can use the mobile app at over 18,000 locations across these countries. With Bluecode, they can pay, save money with discounts, vouchers and stamp passes, and store their customer cards.

In a few weeks, the Bluecode will create the possibility for European banks to join the Bluecode network. They can then integrate the solution into their banking apps as a mobile payment solution. Moreover, the company wants to expand the number of services it offers.