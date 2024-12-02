Bluecode Partners with Viva.com

The strategic partnership between the two companies aims to extend the reach of Bluecode QR payments to merchants, including marketplace operators, across all 15 Eurozone markets where Viva.com operates. This initiative is intended to enhance customer experience and loyalty by offering a seamless payment solution.

By leveraging Viva.com's Tap on Any Device technology and Smart Checkout online payment gateway, Bluecode QR payments will be available for both online and in-store transactions. This partnership aims to promote digital QR code payments adoption, providing consumers in Europe with a convenient payment method.

Bluecode, known for its prominence in QR code payments in Germany and Austria, offers users a secure and efficient way to make purchases via the Bluecode App or any Bluecode-capable app. With this collaboration, merchants can provide customers with a fast checkout experience, complemented by value-added services such as discounts or stamp cards.

Viva.com, with its extensive lineup of payment methods including international card schemes and local card schemes, sees this partnership as part of its commitment to expanding payment technologies and strategic partnerships to support European businesses' growth.

Furthermore, the partnership makes Bluecode marketplace-ready, allowing its integration into marketplace platforms seamlessly. According to the official press release, this integration will enhance the checkout experience for end consumers and merchants alike. Both Bluecode and Viva.com expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration and its potential to change digital mobile payments for the better in Europe, contributing to businesses' customer service excellence across the continent.

More information about the two companies

Bluecode is a European mobile payment provider specialising in creating better payment experiences in everyday life. It offers a payment solution that works with any Austrian and German bank account, allowing customers to use digital value-added programs and pay securely within the Bluecode acceptance network. Merchants benefit from loyalty integration with payments, enhancing the overall payment experience.

Viva.com, formerly known as Viva Wallet, is a European cloud-based technology bank for payments. With an ECB-approved banking license and a presence in 24 European markets, Viva.com offers Tap on Any Device technology for in-store payments, smart checkout for online payments, and marketplace payment solutions. It supports various payment methods across multiple languages and currencies, aiming to provide a seamless omnichannel payments platform for European businesses.