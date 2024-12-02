















As per the information detailed in the press release, Bluecode’s collaboration with Alipay+ allows its customers to conduct payments through Bluecode-enabled apps at all of Alipay+’ stores in the region. After the initial launch, the service is set to be introduced to countries outside of Europe, aiming to support European travellers by allowing them to pay at global merchants of Alipay+.As a European mobile payment provider, Bluecode is committed to delivering improved payment experiences to end users, merchants, and banks. Currently, the company’s solution works with any Austrian and German bank account, enabling customers to leverage digital programs and pay conveniently and securely within the Bluecode acceptance network.

Bluecode – Alipay+ collaboration objectives

Bluecode is one of the first interoperable payment network providers in Europe to partner with Alipay+, with the company allowing issues to integrate its services into its apps and core banking systems. Through this, customers can pay with QR codes directly from their checking accounts. At the time of the launch, Bluecode app customers are set to be able to conduct transactions via participating banks, however, the two companies plan to introduce the solution to more than 300 financial institutions based in Germany and Austria. These countries adopted the Bluecode QR code payment technology to assist users in making direct payments from their banking apps to merchants that accept Alipay+.



Furthermore, representatives from Bluecode underlined that the company is committed to providing a European payment scheme accepted worldwide, allowing full control of the experience with the issuing bank and the merchant. By joining forces with Alipay+, Bluecode intends to deliver its payment capabilities to merchants across the region, followed by businesses around the globe. Via this interoperability concept, the two companies work towards replicating the roaming model of the mobile telecommunications industry, with Bluecode users being able to pay at Alipay+ merchants worldwide similarly to how they pay at home.



According to Alipay+’ officials, the collaboration is set to allow its merchants globally to accept payments from European travellers, thus offering more convenience and efficiency. Alipay+ merchants receive the ability to connect and engage with more European customers via an ecosystem of local financial apps. Moreover, representatives stated that the current move allows the company to grow its payment ecosystem in the region.