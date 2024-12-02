Bluecode launches platform for retailers and banks

The launch is accompanied by a digital couponing campaign, allowing Bluecode users to save money at all participating retail chains in Austria and Germany, such as Galeria Kaufhof, Globus, Billa, Spar, Bipa, Hervis or Hartlauer.

The new platform enables retailers to deploy their own customer loyalty programmes as well as new services digitally. According to the press release, retailers and banks can choose whether they want to link existing customer loyalty programmes or set up new ones. In addition, the technology can be integrated into other mobile apps.

For purchases amounting to EUR 3 or more, Bluecode users shopping at partners will collect a stamp in the digital stamp card of the respective retailer. Bluecode assigns a specific stamp card to each retailer, allowing customers to use one stamp card per retailer. After three collected stamps, customers automatically receive a digital voucher worth EUR 3, which is automatically redeemed for subsequent purchases at the respective retailer.

In accordance with European data protection standards, no personal data is stored or transmitted on the mobile phone during the payment process.