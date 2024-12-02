As a white label solution, Bluecode offers banks and merchants a start in the mobile payment business. The new plugin should enable providers to integrate Bluecode as a payment method in just a few minutes. They are available free of charge for web shop operators as long as there is a contract with the mobile payment provider via the respective acquirer. The plugins would primarily reduce the integration of APIs to a few clicks on the part of the retailer.





Customers will also benefit, seeing as they will only need their smartphone and a bank account linked to the provider in order to be able to use Bluecode in the online shop to pay. To do this, Bluecod must be selected as the payment method and the QR code displayed on the screen must be scanned with a Bluecode-enabled app. The payment is then confirmed with a “swipe” on the smartphone.













No more need for password login