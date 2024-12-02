



By introducing contactless NFC payments into its offering, Bluecode intends to allow its partners, including issuing banks, to conduct secure transactions by tapping their smartphones at payment terminals. Also, Bluecode NFC is part of the Bluecode SDK, a service that can be integrated into banking apps and apps from other partners, such as merchants.











The current announcement follows Bluecode’s partnership with Alipay+, with the two organisations working on enabling users to conduct payments at all of the latter’s stores across Europe. Subsequent to the initial launch, the service was set to be launched in countries outside of Europe, intending to assist European travellers by allowing them to pay at global merchants of Alipay+.





Contactless and secure payments

The decision to introduce NFC into its offering comes shortly after regulatory changes in the European Union, with Apple now being required to enable NFC access to third-party payment providers on iOS devices. In the future, Bluecode can be also activated by double-clicking on the smartphone.

Among the potential benefits for banks, acceptance partners, and end users, Bluecode mentions:

When it comes to banks, the NFC option enables banks to provide account-to-account payments via several technologies, besides the company’s existing barcode and QR code technology;

Acceptance partners can benefit from no additional adjustments for Bluecode’s NFC integration;

Users can now leverage barcode, QR code, and NFC payment technologies, which can deliver a more optimised and secure customer experience.

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Bluecode underlined their company’s commitment to providing an account-based European payment solution that is safe, accessible, and user-friendly. In addition, the current move is set to allow Bluecode to work with NFC-based payment schemes in the future, similar to how the company entered into interoperability agreements with barcode and QR code-based networks. At the time of the announcement, the NFC payment option is available for a closed user group, planned to be gradually launched by Bluecode issuers in the coming months.