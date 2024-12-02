



By joining this strategic collaboration, Bluecode is set to allow its issuing banks, particularly their users, to leverage its solutions at merchant locations enabled with contactless technology and accept cards that function on Discover Global Network worldwide. The two companies signed a payment interoperability agreement that aims to substantially scale their global acceptance footprint.











The announcement comes just days after Bluecode launched NFC technology for iOS and Android devices, with the service coming together with barcode and QR. By expanding its offering, Bluecode worked towards allowing its partners, including issuing banks, to make secure transactions by tapping their smartphones at payment terminals. In addition, Bluecode NFC came as part of Bluecode SDK, a solution available for integration in banking apps and apps from other partners, including merchants.





Optimising mobile payment acceptance

To further advance its reach, Bluecode now entered into an interoperability agreement with Discover Global network, with representatives underlining that working with the latter supports their company in further solidifying its position as a European mobile payment system with a worldwide footprint. Also, the move enables Bluecode issuing banks to provide a globally accepted account-based payment solution directly within their banking apps, delivering NFC, barcode, and QR code payments.

Moreover, Discover Global Network includes and connects over 25 domestic payment schemes globally, with the ecosystem being developed around Discover Network, Diners ClubInternational, encompassing network alliances like RuPay from India, Elo from Brazil, and Troy from Turkey, among others. At the time of the announcement, availability was allowed for a closed user group, being set to be launched by Bluecode issuing banks.

Teaming up with Discover Global Network supports Bluecode’s commitment to creating a global payment system based on Payment Roaming, equipping European users with international mobile payments. Additionally, Bluecode looks into the concept of Payment Roaming to transform its payment system into an interoperable one with other national solutions while maintaining European principles, especially when it comes to independence, security, data protection, and privacy. Through this approach, the company allows Bluecode payments on a worldwide basis even if all payments remain Bluecode scheme transactions and all personal details are stored with the user’s bank.