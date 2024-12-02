Blue Turtle, Veridium partner to distribute biometrics in Africa

As a reseller partner, Blue Turtle will integrate Veridiums biometric technology into its digital transformation go-to-market offerings. These technology solutions allow companies to embed biometrics, such as face, fingerprint, and 4 Fingers TouchlessID, into business environments. This way, the need for passwords and tokens is eliminated.

Through this partnership, customers will be allowed to unlock the power of real-time customer biometric authentication and onboarding. The benefits of Veridiums biometric authentication platform will be made available immediately to new and existing clients of Blue Turtle.