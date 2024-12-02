Blue Turtle, ThreatMetrix partner for web transaction intelligence

As part of the agreement, the company will now be able to deliver authentication through digital user identification to customers in Africa. As such, Blue Turtle will integrate the ThreatMetrix software into its fintech solutions portfolio, aiming to assist clients in unlocking the power of fraud prevention.

ThreatMetrix ID, a digital identity technology, uses global shared intelligence from more than 185 countries, with the goal to establish a unique alphanumeric ID for each user on its Digital Identity Network. This is done whether through mobile or Web. Moreover, its authentication solution uses machine learning and big data to detect, in real-time, when behaviour deviates from trusted and established connections, and when additional steps are required for customer authentication.

ThreatMetrix can deliver universal fraud and authentication decisioning across key use cases, including new customer onboarding, authentication for returning users and fraud prevention for digital payments. Also, it is able to detect high-risk transactions and dynamically score them, thus allowing digital businesses to safely grow online revenue. On the other hand, Blue Turtles mission aims to help clients integrate meaningful solutions to help them engage, transact, gain insight, and predict customer behaviour.

