Blue Prism, Wipro to launch Automation Lab in Australia

As per the agreement, Blue Prism will be able to use the Automation Lab to demonstrate the capabilities of its Digital Workforce to key customers and prospects. It will also provide direct access to both Wipro and Blue Prism executives, product managers, and leaders in a bit to drive new levels of collaboration and customer-led innovation.

Wipro’s lab is designed to facilitate discussion and demonstration around intelligent automation, and to provide a technology proof of concept workshop for customers, bringing together transformative enablers like a Digital workforce, connected-RPA, Cognitive Automation, Workflow, and Analytics.