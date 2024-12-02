Blue Inc expands in Europe with payment localisation from Ingenico

Due to this partnership, Blue Inc is able to develop its online presence not just in the UK, but in the rest of the Europe as well, incorporating local domains in France, Germany and Russia.

The partnership means that Ingenico will integrate its customised online payment gateways into Blue Inc’s ecommerce platform. Together with Blue Inc’s ecommerce partner, Visualsoft, which developed the retailer’s online platform, it set up payment solutions for French and German domains helping to reduce the lead time for Blue Inc’s international expansion.

Earlier in January 2018, Ingenico Group signed an agreement to acquire Paymark, a New Zealand payment network, for NZD 190 million (USD 137 million).