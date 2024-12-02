Blue Dart Express expands business operations in India

The DHL Express subsidiary is adding a Boeing Co. 757 freighter to its fleet of five in the South Asian country and building warehouses for customer e-tailers, bloomberg.com reports.

India’s online retailing market has grown to about USD 6 billion, with acontinuous ascending line from 2010, as free delivery and heavy discounting lure millions to buy everything from lingerie to furniture. Online sales are likely to reach 3% of the entire Indian retail market by 2020, according to intelligence from PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP market research company, the source cites.

Blue Dart is the only operator of domestic cargo-only jets in India, with five 757 planes in its fleet. Jet Airways India, India’s second-biggest carrier, plans to enter the air cargo business and may lease three planes from Etihad Airways PJSC.