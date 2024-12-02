Blue Code mobile payments solution is live on the Temenos MarketPlace

Blue Code, used by banks like Raiffeisen, Hypo Tirol or Sparkassen Group, is a token-based payment scheme incorporated directly into banks’ mobile payment apps that can be used for ecommerce, m-commerce, point of sale transactions and vending machines. The 20-digital tokens generated are for one-time-only use and expire after a few minutes. The solution works with all types of smartphone devices and can be integrated seamlessly into retail reward schemes, allowing customers to automatically collect loyalty points.

The solution receives no sensitive data, or information about the customer. It generates a token and receives a unique user ID from a bank’s core banking system.