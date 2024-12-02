Blue Bamboo receives MasterCard mPOS program self-certification agreement

MasterCard has introduced the MasterCard mobile POS program to provide guidance to mPOS solution providers and promote enhanced transactions when consumers use their debit, credit and prepaid cards to pay merchants that use these devices.

MPOS certification allows solution providers to take Blue Bamboos hardware and achieve their own mPOS certification for their solution. An American solution provider has achieved the MasterCard mPOS solutions certification by using Blue Bamboos hardware including Blue Bamboos PocketPOS P25 family of printers and P200 Multifunctional Mobile Payment Printer.

In recent news, financial institution Ecobank and MasterCard have entered a multi-country licensing agreement which will provide access to MasterCard’s payment solutions for Ecobank’s customers in a further 23 African countries.