Bloomreach launches conversational shopping product Clarity

Bloomreach’s Clarity engages with shoppers to deliver personalised, human-like product expertise straight from their favourite brands. Businesses connect these conversations directly to their product catalogues, and can seamlessly integrate individual conversations across every channel, including website, chat, SMS, and more.











The ecommerce landscape

Even with the growth of online shopping in recent times, there still exists an untapped opportunity, as ecommerce composed only 21% of overall retail sales in 2022. However, capitalising on this potential proves challenging for businesses. The requirement for guidance often leads shoppers to postpone or abandon purchases as they engage in in-store visits or extensive online research. Generative AI has now presented a fresh approach, enabling businesses to provide customers with the necessary clarity during their online shopping experience.





Elevating Customer Engagement and Product Expertise

Officials from Bloomreach said that until now, ecommerce technology has never been able to replicate human expertise within the shopping experience — and certainly not at scale. They’re changing that with Bloomreach Clarity, connecting a business’s product expert with every customer, on demand. Supported by a deep understanding of each individual shopper and every product in a business’s catalogue, this is more than conversational shopping, it’s product expertise for every customer. Clarity is going to drive truly authentic, cross-channel conversations that turn every potential purchase into one made with confidence.

Bloomreach Clarity is built upon a powerful real-time customer data engine and trained on more than a decade of commerce data. This gives it a unique understanding of how customers shop and how products perform — globally, based on Bloomreach’s rich data and smart AI, and at the individual level, based on a business’s real-time data. As a result, while Clarity is showing customers relevant information and products, it’s also prioritizing what it knows they’ll actually buy — helping businesses drive fast growth.

Clarity also offers control and optimisations for businesses as they introduce this conversational experience to customers, including:

Real-time targeting that allows Clarity to prompt conversations based on a customer’s current journey or specific segment;

The ability for merchandisers to combine their instinct and expertise with the speed and scale of AI;

Personalised conversations, even for unknown visitors based on browsing behaviour;

The ability to refine conversations using brand guidelines and tone of voice.

What does Bloomreach do?

Bloomreach personalises the ecommerce experience. It unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the ecommerce experience becomes augmented — continuously reflecting a changing customer as they shop.

With the scale of AI, this creates new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an ecommerce search solution; and Content, a headless content management system. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 850+ global brands including: Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, and Marks & Spencer.