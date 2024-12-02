Bloomreach achieves USD 200 bln milestone in ecommerce experiences

According to the press release, the results were achieved in part due to Bloomreach customers’ record growth in ecommerce, with the average customer up 36% in digital and online commerce revenue year-to-date, and on average up 44% in online revenue since the beginning of March 2020.

Bloomreach cloud-based software solutions enables customers to collectively achieve over USD 207 billion in total online and digital commerce experiences via Bloomreach Experience (brX), a SaaS API digital experience platform. This represents over 25% of ecommerce in the US and UK markets, which together totalled USD 818.29 billion. Moreover, 2019’ ecommerce totalled USD 601.75 billion online in the US and USD 216.54B online in the UK.