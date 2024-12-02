Bloom, JAGGAER launch procurement solution for the UK public sector

Established in 2012, Bloom currently works with more than 320 central and local government departments and government agencies, such as the NHS. At present, the growing company employs 65 staff across offices in Newcastle, London and Manchester, providing access to a growing network of over 6,500 suppliers.

Bloom’s technology platform is supported by JAGGAER to streamline the relationships between three key parties: customer, supplier and Bloom. It will enable supplier onboarding and ongoing management, while providing enhanced functionality for spend controls, spend management, specification development, evaluation and payment. In addition, the platform will offer the flexibility needed to evolve and respond to ongoing demands in the public sector.

Bloom first approached JAGGAER in August 2018 to develop the solution. The solution was first launched in November 2018 and is being rolled out across Bloom’s sizable customer and supplier base via a phased approach.