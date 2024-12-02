Blockpass upgrades its Mobile App and Merchant Dashboard

Blockpass offers digital identity verification for businesses that participate in regulated industries, including crypto wallets and exchanges, virtual banks, traditional financial institutions and gaming.

The Blockpass App has relaunched with a cleaner design and simplified features, allowing users to easily see their services as well as find and sign up for new ones. Users applying for a new service are now able to request a certificate during the sign up process which, when issued, will be sent to both the user and the merchant at the same time, meaning that there is less time spent waiting for verification.

The refreshed Blockpass App also includes an upgraded identity page, allowing user to tab between identity attributes and issued certificates.

After working with multiple merchant partners, Blockpass has updated its proprietary Merchant Dashboard to include additional support features, most notably, the ability to add merchant-specific expiry dates for previously issued certificates. Bringing the Blockpass KYC Connect product to the forefront of AML and regulatory compliance, merchants can now be sure that the user data they are reviewing is up to date within their jurisdictional requirements.