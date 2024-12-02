Blockpass to offer KYC services for Ultra IEO on Tokinex Platform

The IEO is planned to begin on 16 July 2019 on the Tokinex Platform. Blockpass has been the partner of Ethfinex, the parent company of the Tokinex platform, and has been providing KYC and AML verification for previous IEOs hosted by the company, including Dusk and Ampleforth. Ultra is a protocol and platform positioned to disrupt the gaming industry, by using blockchain tech, in order to allow anyone to build and operate their own game distribution platform or virtual goods trading service.

Using the Blockpass App, customers can create a pre-verified digital identity, which can then be used to sign up to the Tokinex platform with one-click submission on registration. Initial Exchange Offering platform Tokinex allows users to participate in pre-vetted token sales from new and exciting projects in the crypto space, using their Bitfinex and Ethfinex accounts.