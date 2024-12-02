Blockpass to list utility token PASS on GlenBit from 16 August

In an earlier announcement GlenBit revealed that it has integrated the Blockpass KYC Connect platform for easy KYC verification of its users. To kick off the listing, Blockpass will give 400 PASS tokens to the first 1000 users of the GlenBit platform who complete their KYC using the Blockpass App.

GlenBit is a UK-based blockchain assets exchange platform, with technical and operational teams spread over Europe and Asia Pacific region. The birth of GlenBit is the convergence of advances in traditional commerce, financial technology, and artificial intelligence. Blockpass is a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. PASS is a first-in-kind KYC-forward token, which brings a global stand of regulatory compliance to the tokenization of assets.