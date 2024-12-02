Blockpass reveals partnership with TokenMarket

TokenMarket aims to provide the necessary tools and foundation for blockchain orientated businesses to develop in an emerging market from small-scale employee startups to hundred-million-dollar enterprises. The company focuses on STOs and their role in reinventing the way companies raise funds, planning to launch its own STO.

Blockpass is a digital identity application and service, and provides user with a cost-effective onboarding process for regulated industries and online service. Its Blockpass Application allows clients to create, store, and manage data-secure digital identity. Moreover, the company supports the development and use of STOs, hosting events that focus on this topic, such as Blockpass Seminar: Security Tokens.

As STOs are an important development for blockchain and blockchain companies, TokenMarket argues that they will continue to work as Blockpass STO experts, helping to clear up some of the misconceptions that face the framework and the surrounding technology.