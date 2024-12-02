Blockpass provides KYC services to Tokenomica

Incorporated in Malta, Tokenomica operates a regulated and licensed crypto-exchange business, under the transitory period acknowledged by the regulators in Malta, which will become fully regulated and licensed in due course, providing both crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat options.

Tokenomica, which is built on top of the Waves blockchain, carries out checks on the VFAs it lists to ensure quality tokens are listed for trading. The company recently launched the Beta version of its Security Token Issuance Platform, which provides compliant solutions for Security Token Offerings and offers an automatic tool which can be used to design security tokens.

Blockpass is a digital identity application that provides user onboarding process for regulated industries and any kind of online service.

From the Blockpass Application, users can create, store, and manage, data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services or token purchase.

Blockpass is supporting the development and use of STOs through its identity verification platform as well as by hosting a number of meet ups and events throughout the year that will focus on this topic.