Blockpass partners Corporate Options to provide eKYC to Isle of Man companies

Corporate Options provides assistance in all aspects of offshore company formation and corporate management for international and local businesses, as well as individuals.

Blockpass is a digital identity application and service that brings control of data back to the user. Blockpass provides a streamlined user onboarding process for regulated industries and any kind of online service. From the Blockpass Application, users can create, store, and manage data-secure digital identities that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, as well as for token purchase.

Areas of collaboration for the newly announced partnership include building a client onboarding platform and eKYC management system for companies registered in the Isle of Man. Users will be able to use the Blockpass video verification tool to meet KYC requirements.

Blockpass has continued to expand the number of corporate customers using its platform in recent months, announcing recently that businesses including Ethfinex, BBFTA, ethecal and Infinito have integrated the KYC Connect Solution into their customer onboarding procedures.