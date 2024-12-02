Blockpass lists PASS Token on crypto exchanges

Having begun with Cryptopia, PASS will be listed on Gatecoin, HitBTC and Lykke with more exchanges to follow, in the coming period.

PASS tokens are ERC20 standard tokens that function as discount vouchers for the Blockpass identity application. Blockpass will issue a finite number of 1 billion PASS tokens of which 250 million PASS tokens will be available for purchase during the Initial Token Distribution Event (TDE) from authorised distributors up until November 30, 2018. The PASS tokens available from distributor partners throughout the Initial TDE will be priced at 0.40 Euro per PASS token.

As a self-sovereign identity platform, users are able to establish, verify, store and manage their own identities, maintaining full control over all data involved. Blockpass released its fully functioning mobile application for iOS and Android at the end of April 2018.

Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities.

Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.