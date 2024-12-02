Blockpass invests in Fully-Verified to include video verification

Blockpass offers shared regulatory compliance services for humans, companies, objects and devices. As an identity system that supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), the company will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between multiple entities. The deal also allows Blockpass exclusive access to the solutions provided by Fully-Verified.

Fully-Verified provides banking-grade identity verifications on live video, backed by human verification specialists, automated document scanning, and face recognition. The company was created as answer to its founders collectively losing over USD 150,000 to various types of fraud in their ecommerce businesses, according to the official press release.

The goal of Blockpass IDN is global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.