Blockpass integrates with Hong Kong-based Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust provides custody for crypto and fiat assets for individuals and institutions, and it works with corporate clients, pension funds, and private individuals. By integrating the Blockpass KYC Connect solution, the company is facilitating the customer onboarding process.

Blockpass is a digital identity application and service, which brings control back to the user, and provides a cost-effective user onboarding process for regulated industries and any kind of online service. With the Blockpass Application, users can create, store, and manage data-secure digital identities that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services or token purchases.