Blockpass, Infinito Wallet purchase KYC-enabled security token wallet

Through this solution, the companies provide regulatory compliance while putting traders in full control of their security tokens. The partnership is meant to bring access to securities tokens and other blockchain services.

Infinito Wallet is an universal mobile wallet, which supports BTC, ETH, ADA, EOS, NEO, ONT, LTC, BCH, ETC, DASH, DOGE, along with GAS, ONG and all tokens built on ERC20, NEP-5 and EOS. Users can register to manage tokens that require KYC Profile with Infinito Wallet, and even apply to enjoy other blockchain services. It is also a crypto wallet that offers free rewards to users worldwide. On the other hand, Blockpass provides a cost-effective user onboarding process for regulated industries and online service. Users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an ecosystem of services or token purchase.