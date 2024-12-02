Blockpass, IDEX to implement premium KYC and AML identity verification

IDEX features Ethereum and ERC20 token trading pairs, and offer traders smart contract security and real time trading experience. Thus, they provide the speed of centralised exchanges combined with the security and auditability of the Ethereum blockchain.

Digital identity application and service Blockpass facilitates a cost-effective user onboarding process for regulated industries and any kind of online service. Using the Blockpass Application, one can create, store, and manage one’s data-secure digital identity, which that can be utilised for an entire ecosystem of services or token purchases.

As blockchain based companies need to be compliant with new and emerging regulation, the partnership between Blockpass and IDEX will work with blockchain-based businesses to implement premium KYC and AML identity verification, ensuring compliance standards.