Blockpass adds Myki Password Security to its identity verification app

As a result of the partnership, users will be able to manage their own identity verification documentation, while being confident that their personal data is encrypted. Blockpass is a user-centric, self-sovereign identity application for regulated industries. The app ensures KYC and AML compliance for regulated service providers while eliminating third-party data storage.

Myki allows users to store passwords, credit cards, notes, government IDs, 2fa tokens and private keys offline on their smartphone. The platform does not use any form of cloud storage, and the user is in control of his data.

Part of Blockpass is Blockpass IDN, a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities.