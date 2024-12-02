Blockpass, 2GoTrade partner to offer KYC services to Hong Kong brokers

This new type of integration is a first for Blockpass, as it enters the broker market offering best-in-class KYC and AML verification services to the 2GoTrade network. Through this agreement, 2GoTrade will be able to provide its 100 Hong Kong based broker clients with one-click customer verification, facilitating the process for brokers and customers alike.

2GoTrades platform service meets most brokerages apps and IT needs, while keeping ever-changing development and around-the-clock operation of software, systems, infrastructure, command control, compliance, and pre-post trade processing away from brokers core business. Blockpass is a regtech and compliance platform, which provides digital identity verification as a service. Through its network of partners, Blockpass is creating an ecosystem of pre-verified customers for customer onboarding for any regulated business and industry.