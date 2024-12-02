BlockMarkets launches cryptocurrency data feed

The aim of the new service is to provide a transparent and reliable source of cryptocurrency data to investment professionals. BlockMarkets offers on-demand and streaming access to over 500 assets and 1400 trading pairs from the leading global cryptocurrency exchanges, including historical data going back to 2010.

Moreover, the company is also in charge with the real-time USD spot rates for the top 150 crypto assets, providing clients with a USD reference rate for price discovery, and real-time trading applications. Value added statistics, including aspects, such as trade volume, OHLC candles, and Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), are given for all trading pairs.

Customers can access this data through multiple technologies, such as RESTful API, WebSockets, and FIX Protocol. BlockMarkets cryptocurrency data feed includes currencies, namely Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, EOS, Cardano, Monero, and Dash. Exchanges covered include Binance, Coinbase, Poloniex, Bitstamp, Kraken, and Bittrex amongst others.