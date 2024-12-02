BlockFi supports Litecoin and GUSD for crypto-backed loans

By supporting GUSD as a loan funding option, BlockFi is enabled to fund loans 24/7, rather than just during US banking hours. BlockFi plans to continue the expansion of their lending products by supporting a number of other major cryptocurrencies. The company considers this a major step toward providing reliable liquidity in global markets.

In July 2018, BlockFi raised USD 52.5 million from Galaxy Digital Ventures, a digital currency and blockchain technology investment firm, which marked the industrys first institutional investment in cryptoasset-backed loans.