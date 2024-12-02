BlockEx provides support for Stellar digital assets

BlockEx is a digital asset exchange provider for institutional-grade financial markets, while Stellar is an open-source protocol for exchanging money or tokens using blockchain technology. Moreover, it uses Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) to connect banks, payment systems and people to facilitate low-cost, cross-asset transfers of value.

The company’s representatives see their support offering for Stellar protocol digital asset issuing and trading as a strategical move to them, their white label brokerage partners, and their token sales clients. As the Stellar support is now live, BlockEx plans to launch the first Stellar-based assets, including primary and secondary token sales on their exchange platform.