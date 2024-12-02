Blockchain startup to assist Telefonica in securing smartphone apps

The partners will combine the telco’s network security services with Rivetz’s blockchain and computing technologies to explore decentralized solutions for security and data controls. The resulted work aims to improve applications for secure messaging and cryptocurrency wallets. Thus, the end product should be secure enough to hold multiple cryptocurrencies, assuring the digital assets and processes are protected within a device’s hardware.

Moreover, with this partnership, the companies intend to examine new ways to automate the backup and recovery of user identity information by leveraging existing mobile hardware security. The partners will merge their version of the tech with Rivetz’s current app developer and plan to offer the product to chosen partners by June 2018.