Blockchain startup Nuggets to lead UK tech mission in China

In 2016, the UK government declared a “new Golden era” in the UK-China relations, and revealed the potential of the “fintech bridge” agreed between the two. Underpinned by an agreement with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the bridge aims to strengthen regulatory co-operation and create opportunities for fintech startups in both markets.

Not only the UK government, but also the Mayor of London and Department for International Trade (DIT) have outlined how they will help Nuggets to establish its business in China and use their extensive networks to enable business development and growth. The DIT has also said it will support Nuggets’ marketing with speaking opportunities at various British government events in China and even help Nuggets to establish an onshore presence in China.

The Mayor of London has chosen the startup to take part in his International Business Programme, a programme focused on internationalising London-based scale-up businesses. This means Nuggets will be part of official trade visits to China in 2018.