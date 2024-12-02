Blockchain platform BitGo to support Stellar Lumens and Dash

BitGo supports 85 cryptocurrencies in the market, including Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], Bitcoin Cash [BCH], Litecoin [LTC], and Zcash [ZEC]. According to Fortune, BitGo has announced that it will be supporting Lumens in a couple of weeks. The company had recently introduced BitGo Trust, which is a qualified custodian for digital assets approved by the financial regulators of South Dakota.

Dash has been focusing on offering instant payments, one of their features being that the privacy payments can be accessed through their platform. On the other hand, Stellar Lumens platform has been contributing towards tokenization. Both of the companies have been focusing on the global payments for consumers, offering advancement in payments.

BitGo does not use its platform for trading but provides custodianship and securities. Representatives of the company believe that custodianship has been the missing piece in the infrastructure of digital currency. BitGo had become one of the cryptocurrency companies to offer custody solutions, especially for cryptocurrencies. The company has also agreed to open itself to audits, start the common scheme of ‘Know Your Customer’, and to reveal the company books on a monthly basis.