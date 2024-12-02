Blockchain payment system Choice secures NZD 1 mln investment

Choice is a payments gateway platform that aims to reduce the 2-6% transaction fees that electronic card transaction companies such as Visa and Mastercard pass on to merchants.

By providing a direct transfer infrastructure between customers and merchants, the company takes half of the merchant savings and donates them to registered charities of the consumers’ choice.

Choice is currently refining its beta product, with rollout expected to take place in the next two months of 2018 across a number of hospitality businesses in New Zealand. The startup has been working at Creative HQ, as part of the Kiwibank Fintech Accelerator program, and also closely with New Zealand regulators.