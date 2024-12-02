Blockchain network from Kakao to be 15x faster than Ethereum

Kakao’s blockchain subsidiary GroundX held a press conference in the South Korean capital Seoul, saying that, while Klaytn can mine a block in as little as a second, Ethereum takes around 15 seconds, according to CoinDesk. Therefore the speedy processing of the network enables Kakao to provide a transaction throughput of 300 per second, compared to Ethereum’s 20 transactions a second, the report indicates.

Ground X announced the Klaytn mainnet launch on June 27, 2019 saying that the blockchain network aims to boost mass adoption of blockchain services. According to its white paper, Klaytn has been designed with a hybrid approach that adopts the concepts of consensus nodes (CNs) and ranger nodes (RNs) to achieve both scalability and transparency.

Also, major companies such as LG had joined a governing council for Klaytn, and a number of projects were already building with the new blockchain and will be released by the end of July 2019.