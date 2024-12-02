Blockchain analytics company Whitestream joins NICE Actimizes X-Sight Marketplace

The X-Sight Marketplace leverages the X-Sight Platform-as-a-Service and further expands the functionality offered by the platform. The NICE Actimize X-Sight Platform-as-a-Service offers a unified way for financial service organizations to introduce new services while supporting financial crime, risk and compliance management capabilities.

Whitestream, specialized in extracting knowledge using blockchain analysis technology, addresses cryptocurrency fraud and monitors market abuse on the blockchain, accomplishing this by generating alerts on trading frequencies, holding periods and watchlist/restricted lists. A Whitestream rating engine also helps market participants identify the most reliable entities on the blockchain. A unique algorithm analyzes traffic to map the bitcoin network and find blockchain safe areas, protecting participants from market abuse.

Technology providers such as Whitestream, that partner with NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace ecosystem, are reviewed for their ability to complement financial crime and compliance solutions. Once approved, software and

Additional categories that will be added to NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace from other partner participants will include: ID Verification, Ultimate Beneficial Ownership, Value-added Data & Adverse Media, Watchlist, Device Identification, and User Authentication & Fraud.