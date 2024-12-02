Blockbid partners LexisNexis, ThreatMetrix to boost its fraud prevention

Through the deal, Blockbid now has access to identity verification, authentication and KYC solutions that merge physical- with digital-identity data. The newly adopted technology combines physical and digital identity data, government-issued identifiers, addresses, and biometrics with device identification, geolocation, behavioral analysis, and threat intelligence.

The alliance with LexisNexis Risk Solutions and ThreatMetrix accelerates the Blockbid strategy to offer its customers a secure cryptocurrency exchange on which to transact.

ThreatMetrix, a LexisNexis Risk Solutions company, is an integrated digital identity platform that allows its users to transact their businesses without friction. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity database.