Blinkee.city selects Straal for payment processing

Due to the agreement, Straal provides Blinkee.city with its payment gateway and a set of business enhancement tools: Straal Kompas Management & Analytics, and custom optimisation algorithms.

With the Straal payment gateway, Blinkee.city users can pay for their rides with credit and debit cards of all major organisations. Moreover, they will be able to enjoy a broadened scope of the supported payment methods tailored to their respective geographies across the globe. The system enables one-off as well as card-on-file transactions (one-click and recurring payments).

In addition, Straal Kompas helps Blinkee.city to monitor all the key indicators associated with payments in real time, manage ongoing transactions and generate clear transactional reports.