



Following this announcement, Zedonk’s integration with Blink Payments will enable brands to directly adopt Open Banking and card payments via payment links connected to an invoice and distribute them through the Zedonk platform securely and efficiently. Through the use of payment links, retailers will have the possibility to settle their invoices in a faster, more convenient, and more protected manner.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Blink Payments x Zedonk collaboration

As outdated payment methods and manual reconciliation of invoices place a big strain on both brands’ flow and resources, the introduction of payment links in other sectors is expected to offer a faster and safer option for companies to make transfers.

Blink Payments’ strategic deal with Zedonk represents the payment services provider’s first venture into the fashion industry. The UK-based paytech platform is currently integrated into 25 different enterprise software systems across a large range of sectors, including retail, automotive, hospitality, and professional solutions.

For brands and businesses, the switch to payment links will mean a reduction in late payments, as well as automated reconciling and overall improved simplicity, with their invoicing system being integrated directly into their ERP. At the same time, the partnership will focus on optimising the customer experience, while accelerating the development of the overall financial landscape as well.