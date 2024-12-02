Blink partners with Opaay





Portal users can now benefit from Open Banking, card payments, and direct debits all in one place.

Opaay has partnered with Blink to deliver a bank-to-bank payment option utilising Open Banking. Opaay has worked with the Blink Executive Teams, to ensure a swift and seamless integration for Blink and its merchant partners. Opaay have used their advanced technical capabilities to allow Blink to onboard the whole of their merchant book, which consists of over 5,000 partners with minimal effort. Opaays’ agnostic solution allows for Blink to work with multiple PISPs and AISPs in the UK, EU, and globally in native currency.

Businesses using Blink in sectors such as retail, hospitality, property, insurance, or any ecommerce business, can now offer the benefits of bank-to-bank, Open Banking to its clients. Opaay provide access and technical connection to the global Open Banking environment for merchants, banks, and payment gateways.