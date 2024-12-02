



BLIK allows users to make payments online and offline, transfer money to one another, and withdraw cash from ATMs. This partnership enables merchants to integrate Solidgate to offer BLIK, a trusted and widely-used payment option for Polish consumers. It upgrades the checkout experience and increases conversion rates.

BLIK has played an important role in Poland's digital payment evolution, especially within the ecommerce sector. Currently, one in every two BLIK transactions takes place online. According to BLIK, in 2024, users conducted 2.4 billion transactions, with 1.2 billion occurring in online stores—marking a 27% rise in ecommerce payments compared to 2023. The overall value of online transactions for 2024 reached USD 44 billion, highlighting BLIK's swift adoption and increasing impact in the digital payments arena.

Solidgate officials expressed their satisfaction in offering BLIK to their merchants, enabling them to provide customers with a quick, secure, and simplified payment experience. This initiative demonstrates Solidgate's commitment to delivering efficient payment solutions that optimises the checkout process and encourage business growth.

Solidgate is a payment orchestration platform that empowers businesses with the resources needed to increase transactions, enter new markets, and simplify global payment processes.

Other developments from BLIK

In December 2024, BLIK announced the expansion of its contactless payment service to iOS devices. The technology was shared with partner banks, and integration into mobile banking applications was scheduled for rollout in 2025. According to the official press release, this decision came in response to the widespread adoption of the service among Android users. After successfully implementing this feature for Android users in six of Poland's largest banks, BLIK turnd its attention to optimising its functionality within Apple's ecosystem.