BLIK eyes expansion with Mastercard partnership

In addition, BLIK customers will be able to make payments in foreign shops online. Mastercard and the Polish Standard of Payments (PSP) will also cooperate to drive BLIK global expansion to new markets outside of Poland.

As part of the agreement, BLIK will provide a platform for mobile and online payments, while Mastercard will provide the payment technologies to bolster BLIK.

In December 2013, six large banks in Poland joined for this venture. The shareholders of PSP include Alior Bank, Bank Millennium, Bank Zachodni WBK, ING Bank Slaski, mBank and PKO Bank Polski. The affiliated banks serve about twenty million customers, approximately 80% of the Polish market.