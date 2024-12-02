BLIK expands in Romania and Slovakia





Following this announcement, DXC Technology is expected to underpin the Polish Payment Standard (PSP) in the expansion process of its mobile payment system, BLIK. DXC will leverage software engineering in order to develop PSP’s essential activities, as well as adapt it to the existing system. This will serve the fast-growing ecommerce segments that are present in Romania and Slovakia, while also providing customers with daily technical services. The collaboration will focus on innovating the BLIK solution on a global scale, as well as achieving international development and expansion.

In addition, DXC Technology will modernise and adapt the BLIK central system in order for it to meet the payment standards in Romania and Slovakia. At the same time, DXC will ensure that VLIK is able to handle all payments and transactions in RON and EUR, as well as to connect to SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications system.







BLIK’s recent partnerships and product launches

BLIK represents a payment system that can be accessed in mobile banking applications and it connects to a bank account that has no requirements for customers to have a physical or virtual card. The company enabled payments both in online stores and traditional terminals, as well as cash withdrawals and ATMs. BLIK’s had several partnerships and developments in the last couple of months, covering different geographic areas around the world.

In November 2023, the fintech company Nuvei announced the addition of BLIK into its suite of 669 APMs available for ecommerce businesses and firms to provide via a single integration. Blink enabled its customers and clients with the possibility to make instant payments through their mobile banking applications, with its mobile payment method (APM) being connected to 19 financial institutions across the region of Poland. Individuals and customers who had a bank account at any of these institutions were enabled to perform an online transfer by requesting a BLIK payment in the merchant’s ecommerce checkout and introducing a six-digit code that was generated in their online banking app.

At the same time, Nuvei was set to allow merchants and traders to provide BLIK One Click in addition to the current BLIK payments as part of the integration. Following the primary transaction, the client’s financial details were collected and stored, which resulted in subsequent transactions that could be fulfilled through a single-click user experience.

Earlier in March 2023, the company announced its expansion to Romania, where it was expected to develop a digital payment system in RON, the local currency of the country. According to the press release published at the time, BLIK Romania’s development plans for the digital payment system were believed to bring forth multiple benefits and advantages that included increased security, payment simplification, and visibility through the generation and usage of an individual six-digital code for every transaction.



